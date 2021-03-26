Sushant Singh Rajput | Supreme Court dismisses sister’s plea challenging FIR against her

The court said that there was prima facie evidence against Priyanka. Sushant Singh Raput (Image: PTI)

The Supreme Court, on March 26, dismissed a plea filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh challenging the FIR registered against her. The abetment to suicide FIR was filed after the deceased actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty claimed that the sister had prescribed drugs to him without consultation.

As per reports, a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said, “We are not inclined to entertain. Dismissed.”

Singh moved Supreme Court after the Bombay High Court in February had refused to quash the FIR. The court, however, quashed the FIR against Meetu Singh, Rajput's other sister.

The court said that while there was prima facie evidence against Priyanka, the case against Meetu did not stand.

In her police complaint, Chakraborty sought that an FIR be registered under IPC, NDPS Act and Telemedicine Practice Guidelines.

Rhea accused Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar of Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and others of forgery and preparing a "fake" prescription of medicines for anxiety for the 34-year-old late actor.

Rajput was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14 following which the Mumbai Police had lodged an Accidental Death Report (ADR).

On July 25, Rajput's father KK Singh lodged a complaint with Patna police against Rhea Chakraborty, her parents Indrajit and Sandhya Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, the late actor's former manager Shruti Modi and his house manager Samuel Miranda.

After registration of FIR against Rajput's sisters, the Bandra police forwarded the case papers to the Central Bureau of Investigation, as per directions of the Supreme Court which had said all cases pertaining to the death of Rajput shall be probed by the CBI.