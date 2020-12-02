Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty gets bail after three months in jail

On September 4, Showik Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda were arrested after being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau

Sushant Singh Rajput

Actor Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty has been granted bail by a special court in Mumbai on December 2, reported NDTV.

Showik was in jail for about three months after he was arrested for drug procurement and abuse in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The Bombay High Court on October 7 granted bail to actor Rhea Chakraborty in the narcotics case nearly a month after her arrest. However, the court rejected her brother Showik Chakraborty’s bail plea.

“She is not part of the chain of drug dealers. She has not forwarded the drugs allegedly procured by her to somebody else to earn monetary or other benefits,” the High Court observed in its order.

The court further observed that since Chakraborty had "no criminal antecedents, there are reasonable grounds for believing that she is not likely to commit any offence while on bail".

On September 4, Showik Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda were arrested after being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and were charged under multiple sections of the anti-narcotics law.