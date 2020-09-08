172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|sushant-singh-rajput-death-case-not-asking-for-rheas-custody-remand-well-seek-judicial-custody-ncb-official-5814031.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 08, 2020 07:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Not asking for Rhea's custody remand, we'll seek judicial custody: NCB official

Earlier today on September 8, Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Bureau under sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in the drugs case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Moneycontrol News

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) deputy director general MA Jain on September 8 said the NCB will ask for actress Rhea Chakraborty's judicial custody.

Chakraborty was arrested by the NCB under sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in the drugs case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Jain, said the NCB is not seeking Rhea Chakraborty's remand, and that they will ask for her judicial custody.

He said, "Rhea Chakraborty will be produced before the magistrate shortly. We don't need her custody remand so we'll seek judicial custody. We aren't asking for her custody remand as whatever we wanted to cross with her, we've done already," reported news agency ANI.

She has been taken for a medical test and will be produced before a magistrate via video conferencing by 7.30 pm today. Her brother Showik Chakraborty along with Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant and others are also in custody under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
First Published on Sep 8, 2020 07:33 pm

tags #India #NCB #Sushant Singh Rajput death case

