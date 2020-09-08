Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Not asking for Rhea's custody remand, we'll seek judicial custody: NCB official

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) deputy director general MA Jain on September 8 said the NCB will ask for actress Rhea Chakraborty's judicial custody.

Chakraborty was arrested by the NCB under sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in the drugs case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Jain, said the NCB is not seeking Rhea Chakraborty's remand, and that they will ask for her judicial custody.



#RheaChakraborty will be produced before magistrate shortly. We don't need her custody remand so we'll seek judicial custody. We aren't asking for her custody remand as whatever we wanted to cross with her, we've done already: MA Jain, Dy DG, South-Western Region, NCB (file pic) pic.twitter.com/P8LwAYAVkI

— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2020

He said, "Rhea Chakraborty will be produced before the magistrate shortly. We don't need her custody remand so we'll seek judicial custody. We aren't asking for her custody remand as whatever we wanted to cross with her, we've done already," reported news agency ANI.

She has been taken for a medical test and will be produced before a magistrate via video conferencing by 7.30 pm today. Her brother Showik Chakraborty along with Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant and others are also in custody under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.