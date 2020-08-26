172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|sushant-singh-rajput-death-case-narcotics-control-bureau-files-criminal-case-against-rhea-others-5760191.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2020 08:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Narcotics Control Bureau files criminal case against Rhea, others

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has been questioned by the ED about these suspect drug deals and her statement on these allegations has been recorded by it under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials said.

PTI
Image: Instagram/rhea_chakraborty
Image: Instagram/rhea_chakraborty

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on August 26 filed a criminal case against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others for their alleged dealings in banned drugs, officials said.

They said various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) have been pressed in the complaint filed by the federal anti-drug agency on an official reference received from the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The alleged narcotics dealing links are connected to the criminal probe being conducted in the death of 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput who died by suicide in his duplex flat located in Mumbai's Bandra area on June 14.

Close

The NCB is now the third federal investigative agency probing this case apart from the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI).

related news

The ED, which is probing a money-laundering angle into the death of Rajput, has questioned Rhea Chakraborty and has obtained "deleted WhatsApp messages" allegedly indicating dealings in banned drugs from her phone.

Rhea has been questioned by the ED about these suspect drug deals and her statement on these allegations has been recorded by it under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials said.

Her lawyer Satish Manehsinde had vehemently denied the allegations made against the 28-year-old actor.

"Rhea has never consumed drugs in her life ever. She is ready for a blood test," Maneshinde had said.

She is the prime accused in this case and has stated in her petition before the Supreme Court that she was in a live-in relationship with the actor.

The ED had also shared these alleged drug links with the CBI.
First Published on Aug 26, 2020 08:47 pm

tags #Narcotics Control Bureau #Rhea Chakraborty

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.