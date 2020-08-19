172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|sushant-singh-rajput-death-case-akshay-kumar-kangana-ranaut-other-celebs-laud-sc-verdict-5728021.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 03:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sushant Singh Rajput death case | Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, other celebs laud SC verdict

Top Bollywood actors, including Kangana Ranaut and Akshay Kumar, take to Twitter to welcome the Supreme Court’s decision

Moneycontrol News
Sushant Singh Rajput (File image: PTI)
Sushant Singh Rajput (File image: PTI)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over Sushant Singh Rajput's death case after the Supreme Court's verdict on August 19.

In its verdict, the apex court upheld the Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the FIR lodged in Rajput's death case in Patna to the CBI.

It said the Bihar government is competent to transfer the case to the CBI for investigation.

Close

Reacting to the verdict, top Bollywood actors like Kangana Ranaut and Akshay Kumar, among others, took to Twitter to welcome the court’s decision.

Kangana wrote, "Humanity wins, congratulations to each one of SSR warriors, first time I felt such strong force of collective consciousness, AMAZING."

"May the truth always prevail," actor Akshay Kumar tweeted.

Sushant's former girlfriend and actor Ankita Lokhande also lauded the verdict and tweeted, "Justice is the truth in action...Truth wins .... #1ststeptossrjustice"

As soon as the verdict was out, the late actor's sisters Shweta Singh Kirti and Meetu Singh also took to the microblogging site to express their feelings.

"Supreme Court's order for CBI investigation of Sushant's case is a ray of hope that the truth will finally shine," actor Kriti Sanon wrote on Twitter.

Hailing the verdict, actor Anupam Kher wrote,"The ball is in the court... literally !!! #CBIForSSR."

Meanwhile, actor Parineeti Chopra also tweeted saying, "Please let’s respect this moment, and let the CBI do their work now!"

A single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy said FIR registered by the Bihar Police on the complaint of Rajput's father Krishna Kishore Singh is correct, and the reference to the CBI is lawful. While pronouncing the verdict, the bench said if any other case is registered regarding Rajput's death, the same shall be probed by the CBI only.

It said jurisdiction of the Mumbai Police, which is conducting probe under section 174 of the CrPC, which deals with the procedure to be followed in cases of unnatural death and suicide, is limited.

After the verdict, Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant's father said, "This is a victory for Sushant Singh Rajput's family. The SC ruled on all points in our favour. The court also clearly said the FIR registered at Patna was correct."
First Published on Aug 19, 2020 03:07 pm

tags #India #Supreme Court #Sushant Singh Rajput death case

