Novelist reveals she is alive 2 years after faking her own death

A Tennessee-based romance novelist has revealed she is alive two years after her daughter announced her death by suicide. The drama surrounding author Susan Meachen unfolded on a private Facebook page, The Ward, according to a report in Rolling Stone magazine.

In October 2020, a Facebook post allegedly written by Meachen’s daughter announced that the romance novelist had died by suicide because of the bullying she faced from her peers in the online indie book community. “Sorry thought everyone on this page knew my mom passed away,” her daughter supposedly wrote. “Dead people don’t post on social media I’ve been on this account for a week now finishing her last book, my wedding gift from her.”

The news sent shockwaves through the community. Authors, fans and online friends of Meachen helped fund her funeral and offered to edit her last book free of charge.

On Monday, however, more than two years later after the death announcement, a cryptic new post appeared on The Ward Facebook group. In this post, Susan Meachen announced she was never actually dead.

“I debated on how to do this a million times and still not sure if it’s right or not,” she wrote in her post on January 2. “There’s going to be tons of questions and a lot of people leaving the group I’d guess. My family did what they thought was best for me and I can’t fault them for it. I almost died again at my own hand and they had to go through all that hell again. Returning to The Ward doesn’t mean much but I am in a good place now and I am hoping to write again. Let the fun begin.”

Screenshots of the post were shared on Twitter and helped bring wider attention to the bizarre incident.

Meachen’s deception has left her friends and fellow authors shocked and angry.

Samantha A Cole, another writer who knew Meachen, reached out to her via direct message on Facebook.

“I simply wanted my life back,” Meachen told her, according to screenshots of the conversation that Cole shared on Facebook. “My family was in a bad place and did what they thought was right for me.” “I had no control over what my family did,” Meachen continued after Cole accused her of betrayal and deception in faking her own death. “I was in the hospital fighting for my life,” she said. In her post, Cole also said that Meachen had set up a fake profile under the name “TN Steele” through which she remained active on The Ward. Further details and motive behind her fake death remain a mystery.

READ MORE