2 Suriya fans die of electrocution on his birthday, actor reacts. Video

Two fans of actor Suriya died of electrocution on the actor's birthday on Sunday after trying to install a banner. As per ANI, the fans were identified as Nakka Venkatesh and Poluri Sai, who were engineering students in their second year studying in a college in Andhra Pradesh.

The incident occurred in the Palnadu district of the state when while trying to install the banner, the iron rod came in contact with an overhead electric wire which killed both fans.

Sai's sister Ananya laid the blame on the college for not monitoring the students, who were residing in the hostel.

"College is responsible for my brother’s death. We are paying fees to the college. Before joining the college they assured us that students would be secured and monitored, but, the college is not protecting and monitoring the students in the hostel. We are daily labours. We struggle a lot to pay college fees, striving for a good life for my brother. It’s an awful incident that happened," she told ANI.

Actor speaks to families, assures help

The actor, who turned 48 on Sunday, later spoke to the families of the deceased over a video call and offered his condolences. He also assured them of any help that would be possible from his end.



This is only one of many incidents when fans have lost their lives while celebrating their star's birthday. In a similar incident in September 2020, three fans of actor Pawan Kalyan died by electrocution while trying to install a banner.

