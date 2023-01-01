 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Man collapses at Ikea store, surgeon shopping nearby rushes to his aid

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 01, 2023 / 11:06 AM IST

CPR is performed as emergency aid in cases of cardiac arrest or when someone's breathing is impaired.

A doctor shopping at Ikea in Bengaluru came to the rescue of man who collapsed in the store earlier this week. A video of him administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) has gone viral online.

The video was shared by the doctor's son on Twitter. It showed him doing chest compressions while others stood near and offered help. An Ikea employee was seen holding the man's head.

Rohit Dak, who posted the video, said his father, an orthopaedic surgeon,  performed CPR for over 10 minutes to revive the man.

"My dad saved a life," he wrote. "We happen (sic) to be at IKEA Bangalore where someone had an attack and had no pulse. Lucky guy that a trained orthopedic surgeon was shopping in the next lane."

Dak added: "Doctors are a blessing. Respect."

CPR is performed as emergency aid in cases of cardiac arrest or when someone's breathing is impaired. The chest compressions are done to mimic the heart's pumping and ensure blood continues flowing throughout the body.