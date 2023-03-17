 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Man sets world record in surfing: 40 hours, over 700 waves and sharks

Blake Johnston from Australia has smashed South African Josh Enslin's previous record of 30 hours and 11 minutes.

Blake Johnston. 40, broke the record to honour his late father, who died by suicide.

Australian Blake Johnston on Friday shredded the world record for the longest surfing session, dodging swarms of jellyfish to ride hundreds of waves across 40 punishing hours.

The 40-year-old former surfing pro broke down in tears after smashing South African Josh Enslin's previous record of 30 hours and 11 minutes.

Johnston surfed back to shore in the evening to rapturous applause from the hundreds of supporters who had gathered at Sydney's Cronulla Beach to watch.

Wearing a black cowboy hat and draped in a thermal blanket, he was carried off the beach on his friends' shoulders after finally hanging up his surfboard.