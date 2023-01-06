 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kerala man, who rolled beedis to support his family, is now a judge in the US

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 06, 2023 / 08:45 AM IST

How Surendran K Pattel, who grew up in poverty in Kerala, carved his own path to success.

Surendran Pattel. (Image credit: surendran4judge.com)

Surendran K Pattel, an attorney of Indian-origin in Texas, has had an inspiring journey -- from growing up in poverty in Kerala to becoming a judge in the United States.

On January 1, the 51-year-old was sworn in as the judge of 240th Judicial District Court, located in Texas' Fort Bend County, The Week magazine reported.

It was a big achievement for Pattel, who was born to daily wagers in Kerala's Kasaragod and worked through school and college to assist them.

While in his teens, he and his sister rolled beedis -- thin tobacco flake-filled cigarettes -- to earn money. Pattel would also work as a labourer.

He decided not to continue his education after class 10 and started working full-time rolling beedis.

But that tough period changed his view and he decided to resume studying after a year-long break.