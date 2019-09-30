App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2019 05:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Surat women sport Chandrayaan-2, Article 370 tattoos to celebrate Navratri

the tattoos covered myriad milestones achieved by the government in power, including the recently concluded Howdy Modi event in Texas

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The country has already drowned in festivities as Navratri – one of India’s most widely celebrated festivals – commenced on September 29. Preparations are in full swing and like every year, new trends have been spotted this year too.

Women who are native of India’s North and North-west region, are already stepping out in style, sporting unique and topical body tattoos.

Temporary tattoos on socio-political issues, which seem to be the biggest trend to catch on this Navratri, in never-seen-before patterns were seen on a group of women from Surat, Gujarat.

Each of the tattoos sported by these women were painted using watercolours and had very special messages to convey.

Some tattoos on many recent events including the recently concluded Howdy Modi event in Texas and the country’s second Moon mission Chandrayaan 2 were also seen.

Some of these tattoos also upheld the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government’s move to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution.

News agency ANI shared photos of these women sporting backless blouses with water-colour tattoos painted on their back. One of the tattoos appears to be of Chandrayaan-2 right after its launch, while another tattoo stresses on the need to abide by traffic rules, probably to uphold the new Motor Vehicles Act.

Speaking on the trend, tattoo artist Darshan Govil said: “The youth is very excited about the Navratri festival. They are trying to send a message through their tattoos too, they want designs on social issues and topics like abrogation of Article 370, Chandrayaan-2, and the new traffic rules.

This year, Navratri is being celebrated from September 29 to October 7.

First Published on Sep 30, 2019 05:06 pm

tags #Article 370 #Chandrayaan-2 #India #trends

