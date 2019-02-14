Surat shop launches 'Modi' sarees and they are selling like hot cakes

A Surat-based shop has launched sarees that have printed images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on them, with the sarees reportedly selling out in large numbers.

A report in the Times of India says women have been seen flocking to the markets to grab a piece of this popular saree, some of which are complete with images of lotus printed on it too.

One of the shopkeepers selling the sarees told the newspaper: “It is a different kind of saree which has been launched recently. It is very popular among women. Right now, we have at least four types of sarees with PM Modi’s pictures on them.”

Interestingly, the shopkeeper hinted that they may launch sarees with pictures of other politicians soon.

But this is not the first time paraphernalia with Modi’s picture imprinted on them have sold like hot cakes. Modi merchandise has been popular for years, whether Modi rakhis or Modi gold bars.

With polls months away, it could only mean that the election atmosphere gives a further impetus to such sales.