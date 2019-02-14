Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 04:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Surat shop launches 'Modi' sarees and they are selling like hot cakes

It seems, the Modi wave will dictate even the fashion scenario in the country.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A Surat-based shop has launched sarees that have printed images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on them, with the sarees reportedly selling out in large numbers.

A report in the Times of India says women have been seen flocking to the markets to grab a piece of this popular saree, some of which are complete with images of lotus printed on it too.

One of the shopkeepers selling the sarees told the newspaper: “It is a different kind of saree which has been launched recently. It is very popular among women. Right now, we have at least four types of sarees with PM Modi’s pictures on them.”

Interestingly, the shopkeeper hinted that they may launch sarees with pictures of other politicians soon.

But this is not the first time paraphernalia with Modi’s picture imprinted on them have sold like hot cakes. Modi merchandise has been popular for years, whether Modi rakhis or Modi gold bars.

With polls months away, it could only mean that the election atmosphere gives a further impetus to such sales.

 
First Published on Feb 14, 2019 04:17 pm

tags #2019 General Elections #Narendra Modi

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.