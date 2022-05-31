English
    Supreme Court virtual hearings resume after internet disruption due to storm

    It was earlier reported that the Supreme Court would not conduct virtual hearings today due to disruption of internet services in Delhi

    Moneycontrol News
    May 31, 2022 / 10:59 AM IST
    The Supreme Court had switched to online hearings during the beginning of the pandemic.

    The Supreme Court will resume virtual hearings after a storm in Delhi briefly disrupted internet services. It was earlier reported that the Supreme Court would not conduct virtual hearings today due to disruption of internet services in Delhi. Internet services to the data centre of the Supreme Court were disrupted due to yesterday’s storm, CNBC TV18 had reported.

    The top court had instead planned on conducting only in-person hearings today.

    The early morning storm on Monday led to power supply disruptions in different parts of Delhi even as welcome rains brought respite to the scorching national capital. These instances of power disruptions were reported mainly after trees and branches fell on overhead electricity lines and poles due to the gusty wind during the storm.

    During the storm, one internet service providers' (ISP) connection was disrupted, said the Computer Cell of the Supreme Court. The second ISP’s connection has been disrupted since 7 am.

    It was reported that the National Informatics Centre (NIC) had been looking into the issue and trying to restore services.

    Reports of no virtual hearings in the Supreme Court emerged even as the top court on Monday insisted upon the physical presence of lawyers to argue their cases during vacation instead of appearing virtually

    Earlier, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana has said that on Monday and Friday the court will function virtually in order to ensure that the Supreme Court is accessible to lawyers from different parts of the country.

    He had said that on Tuesday it will be a hybrid hearing day and the rest on Wednesday and Thursday it will be physical hearing days.

    (With inputs from PTI)
    #Chief Justice NV Ramana #Delhi #Supreme Court #Supreme Court virtual hearings
    May 31, 2022 10:58 am
