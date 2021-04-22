Supreme Court takes suo moto cognizance of COVID-related issues; to issue notice to Centre

Supreme Court (Shutterstock)

The Supreme Court on April 22 said it will take suo moto cognizance of COVID-related issues, and that it will issue a notice to the Centre.

The SC said it will take suo moto cognizance of four issues - supply of oxygen, supply of essential drugs, method and manner of vaccination. and state's power to declare lockdown, legal new website LiveLaw reported.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde said cases pending in various high courts might be withdrawn since it creates confusion.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)