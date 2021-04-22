MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Supreme Court takes suo moto cognizance of COVID-related issues; to issue notice to Centre

Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde said cases pending in various high courts might be withdrawn since it creates confusion.

April 22, 2021 / 01:12 PM IST
Supreme Court (Shutterstock)

Supreme Court (Shutterstock)


The Supreme Court on April 22 said it will take suo moto cognizance of COVID-related issues, and that it will issue a notice to the Centre.

The SC said it will take suo moto cognizance of four issues - supply of oxygen, supply of essential drugs, method and manner of vaccination. and state's power to declare lockdown, legal new website LiveLaw reported.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde said cases pending in various high courts might be withdrawn since it creates confusion.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

TAGS: #coronavirus #India
first published: Apr 22, 2021 01:12 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.