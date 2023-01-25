 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Passive Euthanasia: Here's what Supreme Court’s new rules signify

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Jan 25, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST

In India, crucial Supreme Court judgments have established the constitutional validity of an Advance Medical Directive and Foregoing of Life Support but experts say that the procedure laid down earlier made the norm unworkable in situations in an ICU setting where decisions need to be taken under time-pressure

In 2018, the Supreme Court passed a landmark judgment upholding the legality of withholding or withdrawing life supporting medical intervention from terminally ill patients.

Yet, in the five years since the judgment, no family of a terminally ill patient has benefited from it.

On January 24, the apex court gave in-principle approval to simplify and modify the end-of-life care or passive euthanasia guidelines issued five years back, though a detailed order with revised guidelines is yet to be pronounced.

This decision came in response to a petition filed by the Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine.