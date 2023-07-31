Supermoon in August: Date, time, when to watch it in India

Supermoon: August will witness the phenomenon twice this year. (File photo)

On August 1, sky gazers will get to see the supermoon -- a phenomenon in which the moon appears slightly larger and brighter than a usual full moon.

A supermoon occurs when the full moon's orbit brings it in the closest proximity to the Earth, known as perigee. On August 1, the moon will be only 357,530 kilometres from the Earth's surface. During this celestial alignment, the moon appears larger and brighter than usual, casting an ethereal glow upon Earth. While the technical name for this event is perigee-syzygy, the term "supermoon" has gained popularity due to its captivating description.

The moon's elliptical orbit causes its distance from Earth to vary throughout the lunar cycle. When the moon reaches its perigee, it is approximately 48,280 km closer to our planet compared to its farthest point, known as apogee. This proximity makes the moon appear 14 percent larger and up to 30 percent brighter than an average full moon.

The first supermoon of the year occurred in July while the fourth and final supermoon of 2023, will happen in September. The last time August witnessed two full supermoons was in 2018. The next one will take place in 2037.

The supermoon on August 1 will appear complete and radiant when it rises above the southeast horizon after sunset. Sky gazers in India will be able to watch the supermoon peak at 12.02 am on August 2. The second supermoon of the month will take place on August 31, but it may not be visible in India as it will peak at 7.05 am.

This year, there will be 13 supermoons. After the two supermoons in August, including a rare blue moon, which will be the closest to Earth this year, September 29 will mark the grand finale of the series for the year.

