Supermoon, Blood Moon and Lunar Eclipse occurring together on May 26: Check India timings, how to watch and more

The first lunar eclipse of 2021 is set to occur on May 26. This total lunar eclipse will be extraordinary as it will be a super lunar event as sky gazers will get to see a Supermoon, a red Blood Moon, and a lunar eclipse all at once on May 26.

The 2021 lunar eclipse will occur when the Earth will come between the Sun and the Moon and cast a shadow on its only natural satellite. Notably, this will be the first total lunar eclipse since 2019. In the past decade, there have been only nine total lunar eclipses.

What is a Supermoon?

The Moon’s orbit around the Earth is oval. This means, there are times when the Moon is closer to the Earth than usual. When a full moon reaches the point closest to the Earth on its elliptical orbit -- 28,000 miles roughly -- it is called a Supermoon, as it appears larger than usual at the time.

This Supermoon is also being referred to as the super flower moon, as, in some parts of the world a full moon occurring in May is referred to as a flower moon, because of the flowers that bloom in May.

What is Blood Moon?

A Blood Moon occurs when the Moon’s colour appears richer than usual -- almost blood-red -- as it aligns with the Sun and Earth and comes completely under the Earth’s shadow or umbra. The light refracted through the Earth’s atmosphere has a reddish-orange hue and can appear redder if there are clouds and dust in the Earth's atmosphere.

Will the 2021 total lunar eclipse be visible from India?

Yes, the Supermoon, the Blood Moon, and the lunar eclipse on May 26 will be visible to people in India, South Asia, East Asia, Australia, and most of North America, South America, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, Indian Ocean, and Antarctica.

May 26 Lunar Eclipse India timings:

The partial phase of the lunar eclipse will begin early on May 26 at 3:15 pm IST and end at 6:23 pm IST. The total lunar eclipse, however, will last around 15 minutes, beginning at 4:39 pm IST and ending at 4:58 pm IST.

How to watch the supercelestial event from India?

The eclipse will be visible to naked eyes, but having binoculars or a telescope would help get an enhanced view.

If a person is unable to watch the full Super Blood Moon get eclipsed in person, they can catch it at the multiple live streams that will be hosted by astronomers and observatories across the world.