Supermodel, 58, trips and falls on Valentino runway at Paris Fashion Week

Supermodel Kristen McMenamy tripped and fell on the Valentino runway at the Paris Fashion Week and proceeded to sit on the stage and take her heels off before walking off. She was visibly imbalanced during her walk back after the tumble, possibly due to a foot injury but then managed to finish her walk.

A video of the incident captured on camera from the show shows 58-year-old McMenamy take off the black heels, visibly annoyed, after she trips and still tries to walk. Many in the audience walk towards to stage and extended a hand to the supermodel but without any help took her heels off and stood up and walked towards the exit.

“Kristen McMenamy falling (again) at Valentino’s 2023 couture runway show… Memories from Jean Paul Gaultier Fall 2022,” a Twitter used wrote sharing the video.

The supermodel wore a net embellished white off-shoulder cocktail dress and arm length long bright pink gloves and wore her platinum blonde hair down.

Twitter users also wondered if there was a problem with Valentino shoes referring to similar incidents in the past.

Some tweeted about another incident from last year when McMenamy tripped again, on a Jean Paul Gartier runway.

Many defended the model and blamed the shoes.

Kristen McMenamy is an American model and started her career at an early age and his known for her unconventional and androgynous look. She has worked with big names such as Versace, Giorgio Armani, Valentino, Christian Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Jean Paul Gaultier, Chloé, and Moschino among others.