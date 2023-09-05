'Super impressed': Pilot shares her 'hassle-free' experience after losing watch at Dubai airport

Hana Mohsin Khan also praised the law and order in the Middle East. (Image: @girlpilot_/X)

A pilot took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share her experience after losing her watch at the Dubai International Airport. In the post that she shared, Hana Mohsin Khan praised the authorities for the hassle-free process and it has gone viral online.

Khan shared a picture of her watch and the “Lost Property” department at the Dubai airport. She mentioned that she had taken off her watch at the security check and forgot to pick it up. “I had thought it was forever lost when I was flying back and discovered that I no longer had it,” she wrote.

However, she contacted the ground staff at the airport and wrote three emails regarding it. And to her delight, the authorities found her watch and deposited it in the lost and found. “I was doing another flight to Dubai yesterday and I went to their office at the Dubai duty free. Took me 5 minutes and I had my watch. Super impressed with the lost and found department there. I’m in awe that I got my watch back with such little hassle!”

She also praised the law and order in the Middle East and wrote, “That’s how life is there. It was a good reminder! Growing up in the Middle East it took us a long time to remember to lock our car doors and house doors. Law and order is just brilliant! Thank you Dubai!”

Social media users were delighted for Khan and shared their thoughts in the comments section. Some people also shared their own smooth experience at the Dubai airport.

“Dubai Airport lost and found department works like magic. I had forgotten my luggage while departing the airport, reported them and they found it next day. Wonders. All the best,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “Good one. @BLRAirport also has an efficient lost and found facility.”

“Commendable,” a third user remarked. A fourth user wrote, “Impressive.”

“There was a trend here a couple of months back when people were deliberately leaving stuff in Dubai mall (including purses and iPhones) to see if someone finches them…but no, they found the things just as they had left them,” a person claimed.

A user exclaimed, “I visited Dubai for the first time recently, and the most confusing experience for me was how simply you just walked in and out of shops in the malls. No separate entry/exits, no bag jail. Then it hit me, ‘oh, low crime rates’.”