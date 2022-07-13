Super Buck Moon: How to watch the biggest, brightest Supermoon of 2022

Look up at the sky tonight and you’ll witness the biggest and brightest moon of the year, the Super Buck Moon. The Super Buck Moon, like last month’s Strawberry Moon, has been classified as a “Supermoon”. Here is all you need to know about the Supermoon that will appear in the sky tonight.

What is a Supermoon?

A Supermoon is the phenomenon that occurs when the full moon coincides with the moon’s closest approach to earth (known as perigee). Due to its proximity to the earth, the moon appears bigger and brighter than it normally does.

A Supermoon occurs only three or four times a year, and not every full moon is a Supermoon.

The term “Supermoon” was coined by astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979. It refers to the new or full moon that occurs when the moon is within 90% of perigee

A Supermoon occurs when "a full moon which occurs with the moon at or near (within 90% of) its closest approach to Earth in a given orbit (perigee),” wrote Nolle.

When and where to watch the next Supermoon?

The biggest Supermoon of 2022 will be visible on Wednesday, July 13.

According to NASA, “The next full moon will be Wednesday afternoon, July 13, 2022, appearing opposite the Sun in Earth-based longitude at 2:38 pm EDT (12:08 AM IST, Thursday).

“This will be on Thursday morning from the India Standard Time Zone eastward to the International Date Line.”

Why is it called the Super Buck Moon?

One name for Wednesday’s full moon is the Buck Moon - a reference to the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer, or bucks. It is also called Thunder Moon, Hay Moon or Mead Moon.

According to NASA, the Maine Farmer's Almanac began publishing Native American names for full moons in the 1930s. The Buck Moon got its name for the time that it appears – early summers when new antlers appear on buck deer. “They also called this the Thunder Moon because of early summer's frequent thunderstorms,” said NASA.

Super Buck Moon vs Strawberry Moon

At its closest point, the Buck Moon will be 357,418 km from Earth, according to Almanac.com.

In contrast, the Strawberry Supermoon of last month was 357,658 kilometers away from the Earth at its nearest. This means the Buck Moon edges out June’s Strawberry Moon by 200 km to become the biggest moon of the year 2022.