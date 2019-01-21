App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2019 12:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Super Blood Wolf Moon: The first lunar eclipse of 2019 - watch here

India won't have a glimpse of the decade's last lunar eclipse.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

It is not every year that the Super Blood Wolf Moon happens where thousands of stargazers amidst the cloudy skies and cold weather try to catch a glimpse of this rare phenomenon. January 21 is when this event is set to occur and here is everything you need to know:

Why the name?

The natural phenomenon occurs when the moon is slightly closer to the earth and appears brighter, and during this time, as the moon slips into the Earth’s shadow, it appears to be red in colour which is why the name - Super Blood Wolf moon.

The name mentions wolf as it is said that wolves howl in hunger outside villages during the month of January on a full Moon night. The earth's natural satellite will look like a red hot ball. The blood moon’s red hue is the result of sunlight travelling through the Earth’s dusty, polluted atmosphere.

related news

Where can you watch it?

It is expected that the entire eclipse could be seen from the northern hemisphere countries like Britain, North and South America, Europe and parts of Africa.

Unfortunately, India won't be able to have a glimpse of this rare celestial, along with southern hemisphere countries like Australia. The eclipse starts at 11.41 pm ET which is 11.41 am IST on January 21. This will be the first eclipse since 2010 that people in the US will be able to witness. The eclipse will last for as long as 63 minutes with the moon at its deepest at 12.12 am ET.

How to watch it?

Unlike the solar eclipse, which requires eye protection to enjoy the view safely, no extra measures are needed to be taken for hazard-free lunar eclipse watching. However, there have been predictions of cloudy skies which can block the view.

For those who are unable to see it in the sky, can watch live streams on timeanddate.com or various other astronomy websites. Nasa does not have an official live stream announced as yet.

Here's the livestream courtesy the Griffith Observatory's Youtube channel:

It will be the last total lunar eclipse of the decade as the next won’t take place next until May 26, 2021. A partial lunar eclipse will be visible this year on 16-17 July. In 2020, there will only be four penumbral lunar eclipses but none like the one happening on January 21.
First Published on Jan 21, 2019 11:40 am

tags #Blood Moon #lunar eclipse #trends #world

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.