Super Blood Wolf Moon: The first lunar eclipse of 2019 - watch here

It is not every year that the Super Blood Wolf Moon happens where thousands of stargazers amidst the cloudy skies and cold weather try to catch a glimpse of this rare phenomenon. January 21 is when this event is set to occur and here is everything you need to know:

Why the name?

The natural phenomenon occurs when the moon is slightly closer to the earth and appears brighter, and during this time, as the moon slips into the Earth’s shadow, it appears to be red in colour which is why the name - Super Blood Wolf moon.

The name mentions wolf as it is said that wolves howl in hunger outside villages during the month of January on a full Moon night. The earth's natural satellite will look like a red hot ball. The blood moon’s red hue is the result of sunlight travelling through the Earth’s dusty, polluted atmosphere.

Where can you watch it?

It is expected that the entire eclipse could be seen from the northern hemisphere countries like Britain, North and South America, Europe and parts of Africa.

Unfortunately, India won't be able to have a glimpse of this rare celestial, along with southern hemisphere countries like Australia. The eclipse starts at 11.41 pm ET which is 11.41 am IST on January 21. This will be the first eclipse since 2010 that people in the US will be able to witness. The eclipse will last for as long as 63 minutes with the moon at its deepest at 12.12 am ET.

How to watch it?

Unlike the solar eclipse, which requires eye protection to enjoy the view safely, no extra measures are needed to be taken for hazard-free lunar eclipse watching. However, there have been predictions of cloudy skies which can block the view.

For those who are unable to see it in the sky, can watch live streams on timeanddate.com or various other astronomy websites. Nasa does not have an official live stream announced as yet.

Here's the livestream courtesy the Griffith Observatory's Youtube channel:

It will be the last total lunar eclipse of the decade as the next won’t take place next until May 26, 2021. A partial lunar eclipse will be visible this year on 16-17 July. In 2020, there will only be four penumbral lunar eclipses but none like the one happening on January 21.