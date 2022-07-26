SunExpress flight attendant finds snake head in airline meal | Watch

A flight attendant allegedly found a snake head in their SunExpress meal (Screengrab from a video tweeted by @aviationbrk)

A flight attendant has claimed they found a severed snake head inside the crew meal served on a SunExpress flight. The shocking incident reportedly occurred on a flight from Ankara in Turkey to Dusseldorf in Germany on July 21, according to Turkish news website Gazete Duvar.

SunExpress is a Turkish-German airline which has faced similar accusations of food contamination in the past, including meals with snails and beetles in them.



Snake Salad! Snake head found in the food given to the flight crew on a Sunexpress Ankara-Düsseldorf flight. https://t.co/YbNrVCpXiE pic.twitter.com/PMqfporE9a

— Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) July 23, 2022

In its most recent embarrassment, the SunExpress employee claimed that they found a severed snake head among the potatoes and vegetables served in their crew meal. A video of the horrifying in-flight meal has surfaced on Twitter.

According to aviation blog One Mile at a Time, the airline branded the incident “unacceptable” and said it had stopped the supply of the “relevant product” from its supplier pending an investigation.

“The allegations and shares in the press regarding in-flight food service are absolutely unacceptable and a detailed investigation has been initiated on the subject,” said SunExpress in a statement. “Until the research process in question is concluded, all preventive measures and actions, including stopping the supply of the relevant product, have been taken immediately.”

Meanwhile, the catering company that provides meals to SunExpress strongly denied suggestions that the snake head could have originated in their kitchens.

“SunExpress Airlines is a valuable client in our country and a popular airline in Europe, which recently decided to further expand its fleet and route network,” said catering company Sancak Inflight Services.

“They again announced a tender for catering services on board.

“We did not use any of the foreign objects that were supposedly in the food when cooking (due to the technical and thermal conditions used in the in-flight catering facilities).”