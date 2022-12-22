Sundar Pichai's India trip was all about Googlers, entrepreneurs and 'excellent thalis'

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai’s trip to India after a few years of hiatus was about meeting Googlers, entrepreneurs, leaders and of course food.

Sharing a string of photos from his India trip, Pichai took to Instagram: “Back in India this week after a few years away! Super energized by the entrepreneurs, leaders, and Googlers I met in Delhi and Bangalore. Glad to join our #GoogleForIndia and #WomenWill events, spend time with teams here, and eat many excellent thalis”.

The first photograph featured him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in conversation. The rest were of the Indian-origin tech leaders’ various interactions with his India employees based out of Delhi and Bengaluru apart from taking part in several key arms of the annual event.

Google held its annual Google for India 2022 event in the country on Monday. Apart from Pichai, the key event was attended by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology.

The eighth edition of the Google for India event announced AI-based solutions, new features initiatives and partnerships with Indian brands to advance the country’s economy.

Pichai said: “India will become a big export economy and benefit from the open and connected internet.”

Google revealed its plans to start deciphering doctors’ prescriptions, much like Google Lens, and also introduced its Multi Search feature which would allow users to take pictures and screenshots and add text to their queries. The “Search in Video” feature, which will add the option to search within videos via the search app, was also launched during the event.