Watch| World’s tallest man celebrates 40th birthday: “I hope no one…’

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 12, 2022 / 04:29 PM IST

Sultan Kösen from Turkey stands 8 feet and 2.8 inches tall because of a condition called pituitary gigantism.

Sultan Kosen. (Image credit: Screengrab from video posted by Guinness World Records on YouTube)

Turkey's Sultan Kösen, who holds the Guinness World Record for the tallest man living, recently celebrated a milestone birthday, wishing that he keeps holding on to the title.

Kösen, who is 8 feet and 2.8 inches tall, turned 40 on December 10. He celebrated his birthday a few days ahead, at American franchise Ripley's Believe It or Not!.

He cut a cake and posed next to the statue of Robert Wadlow, the tallest man ever.

Kösen was first recognised as the tallest man on Earth in 2009.

Life suddenly took a turn for the better for the man who was limited by his condition -- pituitary gigantism. He couldn't attend school and was told he was too tall to play basketball.