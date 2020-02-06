App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 01:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Suicide bombers being trained in Shaheen Bagh: Giriraj Singh

Union Minister Giriraj Singh also said pointed out that "conspiracies against the nation are being hatched in the national capital."

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Union Minister Giriraj Singh has raked up a controversy yet again. This time, the Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister has claimed that Shaheen Bagh is no longer just a protest ground, suicide bombers are being trained there now.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister took to Twitter on February 6 to lash out at the demonstrators gathered at Shaheen Bagh to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), which they believe to be a nefarious design to disenfranchise the Muslims of India.

Close
Singh tweeted:

He pointed out that "conspiracies against the nation are being hatched in the national capital."

related news

While Singh is known for delivering incendiary speeches, he is not the only one who has targeted the protestors gathered at Shaheen Bagh. Amit Shah, Kapil Mishra, Yogi Adityanath, and Anurag Thakur have hit out at them too.

The protest has become synonymous with the nationwide outcry against the contentious citizenship law. The protestors, who have gathered at the spot for more than two months now, have been one of the main reasons behind the highly polarised campaign for the February 8 Delhi Assembly election.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 11:04 am

tags #Anti-CAA Protests #Giriraj Singh #Shaheen bagh

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.