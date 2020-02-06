Suicide bombers being trained in Shaheen Bagh: Giriraj Singh

Union Minister Giriraj Singh has raked up a controversy yet again. This time, the Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister has claimed that Shaheen Bagh is no longer just a protest ground, suicide bombers are being trained there now.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister took to Twitter on February 6 to lash out at the demonstrators gathered at Shaheen Bagh to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), which they believe to be a nefarious design to disenfranchise the Muslims of India.



यह शाहीन बाग़ अब सिर्फ आंदोलन नही रह गया है ..यहाँ सूइसाइड बॉम्बर का जत्था बनाया जा रहा है।

देश की राजधानी में देश के खिलाफ साजिश हो रही है। pic.twitter.com/NoD98Zfwpx

— Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) February 6, 2020

Singh tweeted:

He pointed out that "conspiracies against the nation are being hatched in the national capital."

While Singh is known for delivering incendiary speeches, he is not the only one who has targeted the protestors gathered at Shaheen Bagh. Amit Shah, Kapil Mishra, Yogi Adityanath, and Anurag Thakur have hit out at them too.

The protest has become synonymous with the nationwide outcry against the contentious citizenship law. The protestors, who have gathered at the spot for more than two months now, have been one of the main reasons behind the highly polarised campaign for the February 8 Delhi Assembly election.