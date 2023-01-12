Sudha Murty is one of Twitter's top picks to judge 'Shark Tank Karnataka'

Sudha Murty is one of Twitter users top pics to judge "Shark Tank Karnataka" -- a fictional business reality show born from a Twitter thread of Shark Tank India fans who are disappointed with the second season of the show.

Raghavendra Hunsur asked people who would play the role of Sharks if the show was in Kannada for regional entrepreneurial brains. The tweet has now gone viral with several people voting for chairperson of the Infosys Foundation and author Sudha Murty.

Zerodha co-founders Nikhil and Nithin Kamath were also popular as possible "Sharks" for "Shark Tank Karnataka".

The second season of Shark Tank India began amid some controversy on January 2 after it dropped former BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover as one of its judges. This year, the "Sharks include Peyush Bansal of Lenskart, Vineeta Singh of Sugar Cosmetics, Namita Thapar of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Anupam Mittal of CEO Shaadi.com, Aman Gupta of boAt Lifestyle and CarDekho co-founder Amit Jain.

