Sudha Murty shares pointers on romance for youngsters. Watch

Sudha Murty recently shared pointers on romance for youngsters explaining what it really means to be in a relationship and how they should not let it dominate their entire life.

"Romance is a part of life, but more than that life is bigger than romance," she said in conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps on the The Ranveer Show.

Elaborating on the mistakes youngsters are likely to make in relationships, the chairperson of Infosys Foundation said, "When you're young, you're not aware of what life is. You think you're with your parents, they take care of your needs and then you'll be in some job."

"When you meet a person in dating time, you meet two hours a day or few hours a week. So you put up your best in that. And you make a mistake, your boyfriend will forgive you. When he makes a mistake, you forgive. The moment you're married, you together have to face life. And life doesn't show any concessions. You're a big mess, child."

The 72-year-old shared further pointers on how youngsters should be prepared to face things in life that may unfold differently than planned and that it important to be able to accept failures and move on in life. Sudha Murty also said that forgiving is okay, forgetting better, but moving on is the best.

"You should go on, move on in life. You can't get stuck in a place. That's the reason after romance, you meet real life, where you have to live with that person under the same roof 24x7. And then each of us will recognize each other's faults. And then you should learn and should mature enough to understand that all of it comes as a package... you can't say only I want this, the rest I don't want," she said.

