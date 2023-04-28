‘My daughter made her husband prime minister’: Sudha Murty on Rishi Sunak. Watch

Sudha Murty credited her daughter Akshata Murty for Rishi Sunak’s meteoric ascent to power. In a clip that has gone viral online, the 72-year-old philanthropist was heard talking about her son-in-law and the hand her daughter has played in his career.

UK PM Rishi Sunak is married to Akshata Murty, the daughter of Infosys billionaires Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty. With an estimated net worth exceeding 700 million pounds, Akshata Murty is among the richest women in the UK and heiress to a fortune worth billions.

“I made my husband a businessman. My daughter made her husband Prime Minister of the UK,” Sudha Murty was heard saying in the clip, according to a translation provided by news agency ANI.

“The reason is the glory of the wife. See how a wife can change a husband. But I could not change my husband. I made my husband a businessman, and my daughter made her husband a Prime Minister,” she said.

Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty got married in 2009 and have two daughters together. Sunak joined the Conservative Party in 2010 and was elected as member of parliament in 2015. In October 2022, he scripted history when he was appointed by King Charles III as Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister.

In her clip, Sudha Murty also spoke about how the Indian-origin UK PM observes a fast every Thursday.

“Yes, what should be started on Thursday, they started Infosys on Thursday, not only that! Not only that, but our son-in-law, who married our daughter, has been in England for 150 years from their ancestor's time, but they are very religious. After getting married, he asked why you start anything on Thursday. They said that we will go to Raghavendra Swami. He fasts every Thursday after just saying good day. Our son-in-law's mother fasts every Monday but our son-in-law fasts on Thursdays,” she said.

Moneycontrol News