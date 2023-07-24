Sudha Murty reveals why she carries a bag full of food when abroad: 'I'm a pure...'

Actor and food critic Kunal Vijjayakar in conversation with Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty. (Image credit: Khaane Mein Kaun Hai/YouTube)

Sudha Murty recently revealed that although she is adventurous when it comes to working abroad, she prefers playing it safe when it comes to food options outside the country. In the latest episode of Khaane Mein Kaun Hai? show, the author and chairperson of Infosys Foundation shared that whenever she travels out of the country, she carries her own bag of food and cooking items.

Being a vegetarian, one of the author and philanthropist's biggest worries is the possibility of the same spoon being used for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes.

“I am adventurous in my work, not in my food. I am in fact scared. I am a pure vegetarian, I don’t even eat eggs or garlic. What I am scared of is, is that the same spoon will be used for both, vegetarian and non-vegetarian food," Sudha Murty said on the show. "It weighs on my mind a lot! Hence when we go out, I only search for veg restaurants. Or, I carry one bag full of eatables. I make 25-30 chapattis. I fry sooji or rava and make it ready to eat. I only have to add warm water to the mix. I take poha. I take a cooking bag with a small cooker."

In conversation with actor and food critic Kunal Vijjayakar, Sudha Murty said that carrying food with her is a trait she imbibed from her grandmother. "I used to make fun of my grandmother when she took a bag like that. Now, I do the same. I carry my own food," she said.

Murty, who is married to Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, said that although she loves to eat, she is “not a good cook”. She can, however, make basic dishes. “I am not a good cook. It’s not that I don’t like cooking but I don’t know how to cook,” she said on the show. “Since childhood, I have always been out with work so I have not dedicated enough time to cooking. But I don’t fast. If there is no one at home, I won’t go to a hotel to eat. I make good parotta, dal, and sabzi. I know basic cooking. Rice, dal, sambar, parotta, sabzi. But I won’t know how to make Puran Poli or such items. Home has simple cooking.”

