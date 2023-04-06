 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrends

Narayana Murthy’s son asked him this question when he got Padma Vibhushan 15 years ago

Moneycontrol News
Apr 06, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST

Rohan Murty wrote that he and his sister Akshata Murty were “very lucky to have been born into a set of circumstances to learn" from Narayana Murty and Sudha Murty.

NR Narayana Murthy received the Padma Bhushan in 2008 and Sudha Murty received it now. (Image: rohan-murty-844695b2/LinkedIn)

Philanthropist Sudha Murty was honoured with the Padma Bhushan from President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday for her contribution to social work and her proud son Rohan shared on LinkedIn his mother’s extraordinary journey from a teacher at a small girl’s college to running Infosys Foundation.

Rohan Murty, founder of Soroco, also shared two photos of his parents receiving the Padma Bhushan – his father NR Narayana Murthy in 2008 and his mother now.

He also attended the ceremony and wrote that he and his sister UK First Lady Akshata Murty were “very lucky to have been born into a set of circumstances to learn from these two people”.

He even shared a piece of advice from his father Narayana Murty that he got after he received the Padma Bhushan in 2008.