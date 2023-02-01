English
    Sudha Murty’s advice to Rishi Sunak and family

    Author, engineer, philanthropist and now a Padma Bhushan awardee – Sudha Murty has juggled many roles and, as such, knows a thing or two about life in the limelight.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2023 / 01:09 PM IST
    Sudha Murty was conferred the Padma Bhushan for her contribution to the field of social work

    In a recent interview with NDTV, the recipient of India's third-highest civilian award spoke about facing controversies, balancing family and career as a woman, the importance of money and more.

    Sudha Murty is married to Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy. She was, in fact, one of the company’s first backers - Murty gave her husband a loan of Rs 10,000 to start Infosys back in 1981. With her son-in-law Rishi Sunak’s appointment as the prime minister of the UK last year, the family’s personal lives faced increased public scrutiny.

    In her interview, Sudha Murty offered some pointers on dealing with the pressures of public life.

    “People who are in the limelight, they will always have controversy,” she said. She advised her family – husband Narayana Murthy, daughter Akshata and son-in-law Rishi Sunak – to “be morally and ethically right, and work sincerely.”