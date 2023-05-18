5 things Sudha Murty revealed on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Sudha Murty recently appeared on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Sudha Murty’s recent appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show has generated headlines for each hilarious anecdote she revealed. Murty, 72, discussed everything from Bollywood movies to her first meeting with husband Narayana Murthy to the casual classism she has been subjected to. Here are five things the author, philanthropist and former chairperson of Infosys Foundation revealed on the comedy talk show.

When Sudha Murty was called ‘behenji’ at London airport

Sudha Murty, among one of the richest people in India, revealed that she was once subjected to casual classism by two women who judged her based on her attire. The incident occurred when Murty was at the London airport to catch a flight to Bengaluru. She had a business class ticket and was dressed in a salwar kameez.

“I was at the Heathrow airport in a salwar kameez. I had a business class ticket and was standing in the queue,” she said on The Kapil Sharma Show. “They (two co-passengers) felt that if you wear a saree or a salwar kameez, you are a didi or behenji,” said Murty.

“They said, ‘Behenji, this is not your queue. The economy (queue) is that side. You should wait there,” she elaborated. Murty, the wife of Infosys billionaire Narayana Murthy, decided to feign ignorance and remained in the queue for business class.

Her co-passengers reacted poorly. The women allegedly said, “They are cattle class people” while referring to Murty. You can read more about the incident here.

How she met Narayana Murthy

Sudha Murty also spoke about her first meeting with Narayana Murthy, whom she came to know through a friend. She said that her colleague at the time, named Prasanna, would bring her books which had Narayana Murthy’s name written on them, along with the names of places like Istanbul and Peshawar.

“Mujhe laga ye Narayana Murthy international bus conductor he kya? (I wondered if this Narayana Murthy is some international bus conductor)” she joked.

Murty also spoke of her surprise when she first saw the man she would go on to marry someday. “Mujhe laga ekdum film hero ke jaisa handsome Narayana Murthy... dashing. When he opened the door mujhe laga ye kaun he aadmi, chhota bachha? (I thought he would look as handsome and dashing as a film hero but when he opened the door I was like who is this young child?),” she quipped.

Sudha Murty’s letter to JRD Tata

The Padma Bhushan awardee also recalled an instance she has spoken about several times in the past. When Sudha Murty was doing her MTech in 1972, she saw a notice advertising a job opening at TELCO. The position was open only to male students and asked women students not to apply.

“It really made me angry. I was 23 years old, you tend to get angry more at that age," Murty recalled. She decided to write a letter to JRD Tata.

"In my letter I wrote to him, ‘Sir, JRD Tata, when country was not independent that time your group started chemicals, locomotive, iron and steel industry, you are always ahead of time. In this society there are 50-50% men and women, if you don’t give an opportunity to women then you are cutting off the services of women, that means your country will not progress. If women don’t get an education and job opportunities, then a society or a country never rises, and this is one mistake of your company (for not allowing women students to apply for the job at TELCO, Pune)’,” Murty said.

The impact of the letter was such that TELCO removed the no-women policy and Murty herself went on to work for the company.

Sudha Murty on Salman Khan

#SudhaMurthy :- "The innocence of a child, Only #SalmanKhan can bring it on the Screen, he's fit to do Bajrangi Bhaijaan."pic.twitter.com/QrLq00lgKU

— MASS (@Freak4Salman) May 15, 2023



Murty also commented on Salman Khan’s performance in Bajrangi Bhaijaan during her appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show.

“When I saw Bajrangi Bhaijaan, I said the innocence of a child, only Salman Khan can bring it on the screen. He is fit to do Bajrangi Bhaijaan. I enjoy movies,” she said.

The now-famous Downing Street incident



PM Rishi Sunak’s mother-in-law, billionaire Sudha Murthy has said that a UK immigration officer refused to believe that she was staying at 10 Downing Street on a visit to London last year. She told @KapilSharmaK9 the officials thought she was joking. pic.twitter.com/wd9psXpsFL

— Shilpa (@shilpakannan) May 17, 2023

Perhaps Sudha Murty’s most famous revelation on the popular show was about her UK trip where she put 10, Downing Street as her address, much to the astonishment of airport officials.

She said that airport officials in the UK refused to believe she is the mother-in-law of UK PM Rishi Sunak. Narayana and Sudha Murty’s daughter, Akshata Murty, is married to Sunak.

“Once when I had gone [to the UK], they asked me my residential address. ‘Where are you staying in London?’ My elder sister was with me and I thought should I write '10 Downing Street'. My son also lives there (in UK), but I didn’t remember his complete address. But I finally wrote 10 Downing Street,” Murty recalled.

Murty said that the immigration officer looked at her incredulously and asked, "Are you joking?!" She responded, "Nahi, sachchi bolti hu" (No, I am telling you the truth).