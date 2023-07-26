Sudha Murty on being a not-so-good cook, favourite dishes and the menu at home

Sudha Murty in conversation with actor and food critic Kunal Vijjayakar. (Image: Khaane Mein Kaun Hai/YouTube)

Renowned author and philanthropist Sudha Murty sat down with actor and food critic Kunal Vijjayakar during a recent episode of “Khaane Mein Kaun Hai” the to reveal her favourite dishes from across the country's diverse cuisines and her culinary skills—or lack thereof.

Murty candidly admitted that she is not a proficient cook but she loves to eat. "I am not a good cook. It's not that I don't like cooking, but I don't know how to cook," she revealed during the show.

"Since childhood, I have always been out with work, so I have not dedicated enough time to cooking. But I don't fast. If there is no one at home, I won't go to a hotel to eat. I know basic cooking—rice, dal, sambar, parotta, sabzi. But I won't know how to make Puran Poli or such items. At home, there is simple cooking."

Despite her modest cooking skills, Murty takes pride in a few items that she excels at, including a good cup of tea and poha. Notably, she mentioned that her hometown, Hubbali, boasts an impressive 16 varieties of poha. "I don't know how to cook, not that I don't like it," she emphasized.

The conversation didn't end with her cooking abilities alone; Sudha Murty also shared her love for various delectable dishes from different parts of India. "Dhokla from Gujarat, shrikhand from Pune, basundi from Kolhapur, sandesh from Kolkata, pineapple from Tripura, dum aloo from Kashmir, and jalebi from Rajasthan," she exclaimed when asked about her favourites.

She also mentioned her fondness for Bakarwadi, a snack from Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale, a renowned chain in Maharashtra.

As a strict vegetarian, Murty expressed her concerns about cross-contamination of utensils when dining out. Her biggest worry is the possibility of a single spoon being used for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. To ensure her dietary preferences are respected, she takes proactive measures when traveling abroad.

"I am adventurous in my work, not in my food. I am in fact scared. I am a pure vegetarian; I don't even eat eggs or garlic," she said. "What I am scared of is that the same spoon will be used for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food. It weighs on my mind a lot!" the Infosys Foundation chairperson said.

"Hence when we go out, I only search for veg restaurants. Or, I carry one bag full of eatables. I make 25-30 chapattis. I fry sooji or rava and make it ready to eat. I only have to add warm water to the mix. I take poha. I take a cooking bag with a small cooker,” she added.

Watch the full episode of "Khaane Mein Kaun Hai" here.