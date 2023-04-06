Madhuri Dixit on Sudha Murty getting Padma award: 'Amazing'

Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene was among those who expressed their happeiness at author and philanthropist Sudha Murty being conferred the Padma Bhushan, India’s third highest civilian honour, on Wednesday. She was awarded for her social work.

"Amazing," tweeted Madhuri Dixit Nene on Thursday.

After receiving the Padma Bhushan, Sudha Murty said, “I owe this award to the people of India. I hope my recognition today inspires the younger generation to take up social welfare as a vocation. It is needed for the continuous development of our great nation. I always feel that generosity of a few is hope for a million.”

Murty, who was the chairperson of Infosys Foundation until December 2021, has been on a journey of pursuing social causes for more than 25 years.

Her daughter Akshata, who is the wife of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, was seen sitting in the front row next to Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, along with other dignitaries at the majestic Durbar Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Moneycontrol learns that she was initially seated in the middle rows with her family, with minimal fuss or security in sight. Government officials later asked her to move to the front row, as per protocol.

Apart from Akshata Murty, Sudha Murty’s husband, Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy and their son Rohan Murty, and her sister Dr Sunanda Kulkarni, too were present at Rashtrapati Bhavan. As it happens, Narayana Murthy was conferred with the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

