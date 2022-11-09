Sudha Murthy prays for son-in-law Rishi Sunak at Maharashtra temple

Sudha Murthy on Wednesday prayed for the well-being of her daughter Akshata Murthy, and son-in-law and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at a temple in coastal Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district.

Murthy, who arrived in Devgad tehsil of the district, around 500 km from Mumbai, on Tuesday evening, visited the Durga Devi temple at Baparde village on Wednesday morning.

A video from local media channels showed the priest at the temple praying to Goddess Durga on Murthy's behalf, seeking well-being of her son-in-law who recently became the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

During her visit, Sudha Murty also interacted with students of Yashwantrao Rane Higher Secondary School at Baparde.

Murthy, the wife of billionaire businessman and Infosys founder Narayan Murthy, was caught up in controversy earlier this week when a video showed her bowing and touching the feet of Sambhaji Bhide, a controversial right-wing leader from Maharashtra.

Bhide was recently served a notice by the State Women's Commission for refusing to talk to a woman journalist because she had no ‘bindi’ on her forehead.

Bhide had asked the woman journalist to apply bindi before speaking to him and not be "like a widow".

The viral video was recorded in Maharashtra's Sangli where Sudha Murthy went to interact with her readers at a promotional event of her books, many of which have been translated into Marathi.