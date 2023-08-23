Sudarsan Pattnaik roots for Chandrayaan-3's success with sand art on Odisha beach. See post

The sand sculpture was created by Sudarsan Pattnaik's students. (Image: @sudarsansand/Twitter)

Finally, the day has come for which every citizen of this country was waiting with bated breath. India’s second attempt to land on the Moon, Chandrayaan-3, is just hours away. If successful, India will be the fourth country in the world to have achieved the feat after the United States, Russia and China.

People all across the country are praying for Chandryaan-3’s success in temples and mosques. Others are cheering and rooting for the ambitious space mission in their own ways. Among them is renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik as well. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a sand sculpture designed by his students and the post has gone viral.

Pattnaik shared a picture of the beautiful sand art created by his students on Puri beach in Odisha.

“All the best #Chandrayaan3. My students created a sand art on #Chandrayaan3 with the message ‘Jai Ho’ #ISRO at Puri beach in Odisha,” Pattnaik captioned the post.



ALL THE BEST #Chandrayan3

My students created a sand art on #Chandrayaan 3 with the message "Jai Ho @isro , at Puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/SDbL8kpbEt

The spacecraft is expected to land on the Moon today at 6.04 pm. The event can be watched live on the ISRO website via its YouTube channel, Facebook as well as the public broadcaster DD National TV, starting 17:27 pm IST.

Meanwhile, a senior ISRO scientist was quoted by a news agency ANI on Monday, stating, “If any factors appear to be unfavourable, then we will postpone the module's landing on the Moon to August 27.