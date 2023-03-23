'Succession' season 4 release date in India, early impressions

The final season of Succession, HBO's mega-hit show about a powerful media family, is all set to premiere this week. Critics have already exclusively seen Season 4 and are describing it as "jaw dropping" and "viscerally satisfying".

Regular viewers will need to wait just a few more days to know how the show will end. It will begin streaming online on March 26.

In India, the show will stream on Disney + Hotstar. While viewers can watch episode 1 of season 4, they won't be able to watch the second (releasing on April 2) and subsequent ones. Hotstar will stop hosting HBO shows in India from March 31.

HBO shows will stream on HBO Max, whose launch in India is still on hold. But there are reports HBO may unveil a global streaming platform for HBO Max and Discovery+ content.