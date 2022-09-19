English
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Stuff of nightmares: Family finds giant snake in toilet, calls police for help

    In a similar incident, on Monday, former Australian cricketer Mitchell Johnson found a snake in the Lucknow hotel where he is put up.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 19, 2022 / 07:28 PM IST
    The police identified the reptile as a Grey Rat Snake. (Image credit: Eufaula Alabama Police Department/Facebook)

    A family living in Alabama, US, was terrified to find a massive snake in their toilet. Identified as a grey rat snake, the giant reptile was coiled away inside their commode. Terrified, the family called up the police for help.

    After officers from the Eufaula Alabama Police Department reached the complainant’s home, they successfully rescued the reptile, and shared the account on Facebook.

    According to the authorities, they generally receive several complaints throughout the day but the spotting of a giant snake was the least anticipated. The police also clarified that the reptile was "harmless".

    "We never know from one day to the next what kind of call we will recieve during our shift. Today was no exception, however a snake in the toilet wasn’t on our list of possibilities. Day shift removed the unwelcomed visitor and released it to a more suitable habitat. The snake was a harmless Gray Rat Snake," the police stated on its Facebook page.

    The incident had taken place on Sunday.

    Related stories

    In a similar incident, on Monday former Australian cricketer Mitchell Johnson found a snake in the Lucknow hotel where he is put up. The pacer is in India to participate in the Legends League Cricket.

    Johnson shared the photo of a snake and asked his Instagram followers if they could identify it. “Anyone know what type of snake this is? Just hanging out in my room door,” he wrote.


    Sharing another photo, he wrote, “Found a better pic of this snakes head. Still unsure what it is exactly. Interesting stay so far in Lucknow, India."


    The snake is yet to be identified and it is not yet known how the reptile was removed from the hotel.
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.