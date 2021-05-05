Study suggests little to no link between time teens’ spend on tech devices and mental health problems

Representative image

A recent study by Oxford University published on May 4 says there is “little evidence” of a link between teens’ technology use and mental health problems. The Oxford Internet Institute compared TV viewing, social-media and device use with feelings of depression, suicidal tendencies and behavioural problems.

Over 4,30,000 adolescents from the UK and the US took part in the published study, which used questionnaires dating back to 1991. The study noted that in the same period, there was a small increase in association between emotional problems and social media use, though the researchers noted in each case that the change was slight.

The researchers noted that the commonly-used argument that social media platforms and devices are harmful to adolescents is not supported by the data and research available.

Professor Andy Przybylski, Director of Research, Oxford Internet Institute and senior author of the study, said: “As more data accumulates on adolescents’ use of emerging technologies, our knowledge of them and their effects on mental health will become more precise. So it’s too soon to draw firm conclusions about the increasing, or declining, associations between social media and adolescent mental health, and it is certainly way too soon to be making policy or regulation on this basis.

“We need more transparent and credible collaborations between scientists and technology companies to unlock the answers. The data exists within the tech industry, scientists just need to be able to access it for neutral and independent investigation.”