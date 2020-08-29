Students' protection comes first, education later; we are trying to balance these two, says Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

Against the backdrop of rising clamour for postponement of the medical and engineering entrance exams in view of spike in COVID-19 cases, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal told News18 that the decision to conduct JEE Main and NEET has been taken after much consideration.

“After much consideration, we decided to conduct JEE Main from September 1 to September 6, we had already delayed it twice. NEET exam was supposed to take place on May 3 but now it is on September 13,” the minister said.

“Students' protection comes first and education later. We are trying to balance these two. From April 5 to April 11, NEET examination was supposed to happen but we postponed it. We acted upon the situation now we have planned these exams from September 1. We have already postponed it (the entrance exams) twice. These are the apex court's order. There are problems but we don’t know when COVID-19 will get over,” said Pokhriyal.

These exams have been deferred twice in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The JEE-Mains was originally scheduled to be held from April 7 to 11, but postponed to July 18 to 23, NEET-UG was originally scheduled for May 3, then pushed to July 26. They were postponed again and are now scheduled in September.

“The Supreme Court has also said a whole year cannot be wasted. Students are ready for the exams and we are also preparing from our side," Pokhriyal reiterated.

More than 8 lakh candidates have registered for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)–Main while over 15 lakh students have registered for NEET.

With inputs from PTI