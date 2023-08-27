Students absent for 20 days without valid reason in Saudi Arabia can put parents at risk of jail

The legal procedure against the parent of the absent student involves several stages.

According to a report in the Gulf News, parents of children could face imprisonment if their children stay away from school for 20 days without a valid reason in Saudi Arabia. This action has been taken in accordance with the country’s Child Protection Law, to enhance the quality education.

If a student is absent for 20 days without a legitimate excuse, their parent/guardian can be subjected to an investigation by the public prosecution under Child Protection Law, Gulf News cited Saudi outlet Makkah.

After the investigation, the case will be forwarded to the court where a judge will have the authority to impose a jail sentence of an appropriate term against the parent, if they are proven guilty of being careless about the child’s absence from school.

Moreover, as per Gulf News, the legal procedure against the parent of the absent student involves several stages. Firstly, the school principal is mandated to report the case to the respective education department that would initiate an inquiry.

Secondly, the Education Ministry of the country will take over the case's proceedings. Later, a family care department would hear the student's testimony to determine the cause of absence from the school.

Subsequently, the parent/guardian can be investigated by the prosecution before the case is taken to the court.