Student's 38-syllable name is longest in this university's history. Viral video

Bolu's full name is the longest in the history of University of Kent. (Image: @bencolin1122/Facebook)

A student's record-breaking 38-syllable name stole the show during the graduation ceremony at the University of Kent in UK. Bolowatife Oluwasemilore Oluwadamilola Oyekunle Ayanfeoluwa Emmanuel Michael Oladele, aka Bolu, recently attained his degree in Computing Science. However, it was his jaw-dropping 8-worded full name that made him viral on TikTok.

Professor Ben Cosh took to stage to announce Bolu's full name during his graduation and social media exploded with more than 2 million views of the clip, celebrating the professor's impressive attempt at pronouncing the long name, the longest in the university’s history.

Professor Cosh, the announcer tasked with this challenge, told the university’s website: "It's always an honour calling people up to the stage to collect their degrees. You're literally announcing to the world that this person has done something real, and challenging, and meaningful. And you're lifting them over the threshold into their new life as a university graduate. So it's kind of important to get their name as close to right as you can! Bolu's magnificent moniker has gone into our record books, and all of us at Kent wish him the very best in his future ambitions."

Speaking about the experience, Bolu said, "I feel good after graduating – the ceremony was great – and now that I've broken a record with my name, it'll definitely be a day to remember."

Bolu's graduation ceremony clip has turned him into a social media sensation on TikTok. Impressed with the professor, Bolu shared his admiration: "I think he did really well with the pronunciations. He came and found me after the ceremony and told me he was excited to read it all out because it was the longest name he had ever seen."

Professor Cosh also shared a photo of him with Bolu after the ceremony on Facebook saying, “This is me and the new world record holder. Longest name I’ve ever read out at a graduation. My new friend: Boluwatife Oluwasemilore Oluwadamilola Oyekunle Ayanfeoluwa Emmanuel Michael Oladele.”

Bolu is of Nigerian heritage.