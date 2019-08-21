Student donates Rs 1 cr to school, returns favour after 64 years

Jagdish Zaveri, a trustee of NM Zaveri Union High School, offered to pay half the school fees of an orphaned child years ago. The total sum he paid to aid the student back in the 1950s amounted to a meagre Rs 60, but it played an instrumental role in changing the child’s fate.

Sixty-four years have passed since the incident, but the grateful student did not forget the financial help he had received that made it possible for him to complete his education. The student, Bakul Jhaveri, who is now 77 years old, returned the favour by donating Rs 1.03 crore to his alma mater.

Jhaveri's gesture comes at a time when the school’s finances have been dwindling, reported the Daily News and Analysis. He, now resident in the United States, spent his childhood in abject poverty. Growing up in Surat under the care of his uncle, Jhaveri almost dropped out of school because his uncle was not able to pay for his education anymore.

That’s when the school’s trustee Jagdish stepped in to pay half his expenses; the rest of it was somehow arranged by Jhaveri himself. After completing school, he went to graduate from MTB Science College before taking up Civil Engineering at Birla Vishwakarma College. As a diligent student, his hard work earned him an illustrious career.

Jhaveri returned to Surat after spending 40 years abroad and decided to meet the trustees of the school. When he learnt of his alma mater’s falling fortunes, he decided to donate the amount so that the fees of the needy students could be waived off. He additionally put in a request to supply uniforms, books, and notebooks to such students in the name of Jagdish. Jhaveri also donated another Rs 55 lakh to his wife’s school.

