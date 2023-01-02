Stuck together in lockdown after blind date, Chinese couple fall in love and get married

The couple got married over Christmas. (Representational image)

A Chinese couple who met on a blind date and then got stuck together in a 10-day Covid lockdown got married over Christmas, four months after they met, in a viral and fairytale love story that has captivated people on social media.

The unnamed couple couldn’t bear to be apart from each other after the lockdown ended and soon ended by getting hitched, local news channels reported.

The man had travelled from Shenzhen to the woman’s house in Sanya in Hainan for a blind date in August last year and a sudden lockdown prompted the two to be stuck in a flat together where they chronicled their life.

During quarantine, the couple realized that they were not just from the same school but that they had met before too - two years ago.

The couple’s feelings only grew stronger at the end of the ten days – which they spent doing mundane activities like cooking, watching TV and talking.

The woman said she felt an overwhelming sense of loss when they parted ways at the end of the quarantine, South China Morning Post reported.

The duo tried long distance too but unable to stay apart, the woman moved to Shenzhen to live with her partner.

Four months since they first met, the couple knew “they were right for each other” and were married at a registry office on December 26.

The videos, viral in China, show the couple very much enjoying their daily life in lockdown in each other’s company as they gradually fall in love.

People from mainland China, captivated by the love story, have said that it was “fate” that brought the couple together.