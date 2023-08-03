Stuck inside lift for 3 days, woman dies after desperate cries for help went unheard

Olga Leontyeva died after being stuck in an elevator for three days. (Image: @anilkizilkan/Twitter)

A postwoman from Uzbekistan was discovered dead after being trapped in a malfunctioning elevator for three agonising days. Olga Leontyeva, a 32-year-old mother-of-one, was delivering mail on her usual rounds in capital city Tashkent when she took a lift inside a building and got stuck there.

Last seen stepping into the lift on the ground floor of a nine-storey flat block on Monday, July 24, she vanished without a trace. Her absence was reported two days later by concerned family members, and her lifeless body was eventually found inside the faulty elevator the following day.

The lift had been suffering from recurrent technical issues and had not been appropriately registered, as per records from the Tashkent General Prosecutor's Office.

CCTV footage revealed the last moments of Leontyeva, as she stepped into the lift. She cried desperately for help but no one seemed to have heard her pleas, and the lift's alarm system failed to activate as well.

Leontyeva's tragic death has left her six-year-old daughter without a mother. The child is now under the care of her relatives.

Authorities have initiated a criminal investigation into the incident. Initial reports had indicated that the Chinese-manufactured lift had been in proper working order during an earlier check. The power supplier has denied any electricity cuts during the days in question.

Watch: Elevator plunges down moments after 2 kids exit in Pune residential building

Fakhriddin Nuraliyev, the spokesperson for Regional Electricity Networks enterprise, told DailyMail, "This is evidenced by the records of emergency shutdowns. The cause of the incident was the malfunction of the lift. This was confirmed by the residents as well."