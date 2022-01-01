Stricter restrictions in Maharashtra if Covid cases keep rising, says Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra’ Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar sounded a warning to the residents of Maharashtra in the wake of the state recording a steep increase in the number of daily Covid-19 cases.

He said that strict restrictions may be clamped if the new cases continue to rise in the state, as reported by news agency PTI. On Friday, Maharashtra reported 8,067 new Covid-19 cases which was a 50 percent rise compared to the tally a day before.

Maharashtra has seen a sharp rise in new daily coronavirus cases in the last 12 days of 2021."Keep in mind that Omicron spreads fast and hence caution is needed. PM Narendra Modi has appealed and some states have announced a night curfew. In Maharashtra, cases are increasing in Mumbai and Pune," said the minister.