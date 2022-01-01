MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Stricter restrictions in Maharashtra if Covid cases keep rising, says Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Pune touched 5.9 per cent on Friday after 412 cases were detected. Pawar was also quoted saying that the state government is keeping a tab on the increasing number of patients.

Moneycontrol News
January 01, 2022 / 01:56 PM IST
Representational Image

Maharashtra’ Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar sounded a warning to the residents of Maharashtra in the wake of the state recording a steep increase in the number of daily Covid-19 cases.

He said that strict restrictions may be clamped if the new cases continue to rise in the state, as reported by news agency PTI. On Friday, Maharashtra reported 8,067 new Covid-19 cases which was a 50 percent rise compared to the tally a day before.

Maharashtra has seen a sharp rise in new daily coronavirus cases in the last 12 days of 2021."Keep in mind that Omicron spreads fast and hence caution is needed. PM Narendra Modi has appealed and some states have announced a night curfew. In Maharashtra, cases are increasing in Mumbai and Pune," said the minister.


Close

Show

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Pune touched 5.9 per cent on Friday after 412 cases were detected.

"If the number of patients continues to rise then there will be strict restrictions. To avoid strict restriction everybody should follow norms," he said.

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation also recently said that curbs included attendance at marriages and social, cultural, political and religious events to be restricted to 50, while for funerals, it was set at 20.

The state assembly session was also cut short due to 10 ministers and over 20 MLAs testing positive for Covid.















Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Maharashtra #Maharashtra COVID-19 #Mumbai and Pune #Omicron #Omicron scare
first published: Jan 1, 2022 01:56 pm

