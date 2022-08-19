‘Strict vegetarian’ Tamil lyricist claims he found chicken in Swiggy order. Company’s response

Tamil lyricist Ko Sesha recently took to Twitter to complain about finding chunks of meat in a vegetarian dish that he had ordered from a Bengaluru-based restaurant through Swiggy.

"Found pieces of chicken meat in the 'gobi manchurian with corn fried rice' that I had ordered," he tweeted on August 17.

Sesha said two of his friends, who are non-vegetarians, had tasted the pieces to confirm that they were of chicken.

Sesha claimed that when he raised the matter with Swiggy, they offered him a meagre compensation.

"What’s worse was Swiggy customer care offered me a compensation of Rs. 70 (!!!) for offending my religious sentiments," he said. "I have been a strict vegetarian all of my life and it disgusts me to think how casually they tried to buy my values."

Sesha's tweet received over 1,300 likes and was re-tweeted more than 500 times.

Many people expressed anger about the mix-up.

"Been happening a lot," one user said. "We ordered veg pizzas at office. they sneaked in one non-veg one."

"If you can’t demarcate veg and non-veg food properly, maybe you are in the wrong business," another person wrote.

Some pointed out the restaurant was to be blamed instead of the food delivery platform.

"The food is packed/sealed by restaurant and given to delivery executive," one Twitter user wrote. "They cannot see what's inside, so Swiggy is not responsible here."

But a person online pointed out to him that the restaurant in question -- The Bowl Company-- was a cloud kitchen of Swiggy.

Swiggy said on Twitter it was looking into the matter.

"We can assure you that this is certainly not the norm," Swiggy Cares, the official support handle of Swiggy, tweeted in response to a customer who said they would install the food delivery app. "We'll ensure appropriate action is taken against the outlet in question."