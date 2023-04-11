 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Stranger Things' actor Millie Bobby Brown is engaged to Jon Bon Jovi's son Jake Bongiovi

Moneycontrol News
Apr 11, 2023 / 07:40 PM IST

Millie Bobby Brown wrote, 'I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all.'

'Stranger Things' actor Millie Bobby Brown on Tuesday announced her engagement with rock singer-songwriter Jon Bon Jovi's son Jake Bongiovi.

Brown shared the news by posting a picture with Bongiovi, 20, on Instagram. In the photo, the 19-year-old actor is seen wearing a diamond ring in her left hand.

"I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all," she wrote in the caption.

Bongiovi, also an actor, posted two photographs with Brown on his Instagram page and simply wrote, "forever".