'Stranger Things' actor Millie Bobby Brown is engaged to Jon Bon Jovi's son Jake Bongiovi

'Stranger Things' actor Millie Bobby Brown on Tuesday announced her engagement with rock singer-songwriter Jon Bon Jovi's son Jake Bongiovi.

Brown shared the news by posting a picture with Bongiovi, 20, on Instagram. In the photo, the 19-year-old actor is seen wearing a diamond ring in her left hand.

"I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all," she wrote in the caption.

Bongiovi, also an actor, posted two photographs with Brown on his Instagram page and simply wrote, "forever".

Moneycontrol News