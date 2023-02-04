Strange lights spotted in the night sky above Delhi. Pics, videos are viral

Social media users on Saturday woke up to a flood of posts about mysterious lights spotted in the skies above Delhi. Several residents of the national capital said they had witnessed a trail of strange lights in the night sky on February 3. The mysterious lights sparked conspiracy theories about UFOs and aliens, but the real explanation may be much more mundane.

Visuals shared online appear to show a train of luminous dots streaking through the sky. Some wondered if they had spotted a meteor or a comet after witnessing the strange sight.

“Spotted this in the sky just 20 seconds back, a lot of dots in a line formation going really fast,” a Reddit post from last night read.

“Possible UFO sighting on outskirts of Delhi,” a Twitter user wrote while sharing a picture of the lights. He compared the lights to something resembling a flying train.

The trail of lights was spotted at around 7.30 pm in the night in several neighbourhoods of Delhi.