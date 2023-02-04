English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Strange lights spotted in the night sky above Delhi. Pics, videos are viral

    The trail of lights was spotted at around 7.30 pm on February 3 in several neighbourhoods of Delhi.

    Curated by : Sanya Jain
    February 04, 2023 / 12:59 PM IST
    A trail of lights spotted in Delhi on Feb 3 (Image credit: Reddit)

    A trail of lights spotted in Delhi on Feb 3 (Image credit: Reddit)

    Social media users on Saturday woke up to a flood of posts about mysterious lights spotted in the skies above Delhi. Several residents of the national capital said they had witnessed a trail of strange lights in the night sky on February 3. The mysterious lights sparked conspiracy theories about UFOs and aliens, but the real explanation may be much more mundane.

    Visuals shared online appear to show a train of luminous dots streaking through the sky. Some wondered if they had spotted a meteor or a comet after witnessing the strange sight.

    “Spotted this in the sky just 20 seconds back, a lot of dots in a line formation going really fast,” a Reddit post from last night read.