Strange lights spotted in the night sky above Delhi. Pics, videos are viral

A trail of lights spotted in Delhi on Feb 3 (Image credit: Reddit)

Social media users on Saturday woke up to a flood of posts about mysterious lights spotted in the skies above Delhi. Several residents of the national capital said they had witnessed a trail of strange lights in the night sky on February 3. The mysterious lights sparked conspiracy theories about UFOs and aliens, but the real explanation may be much more mundane.

Visuals shared online appear to show a train of luminous dots streaking through the sky. Some wondered if they had spotted a meteor or a comet after witnessing the strange sight.

“Spotted this in the sky just 20 seconds back, a lot of dots in a line formation going really fast,” a Reddit post from last night read.

“Possible UFO sighting on outskirts of Delhi,” a Twitter user wrote while sharing a picture of the lights. He compared the lights to something resembling a flying train.

Possible UFO sighting on outskirts of Delhi...something similar to flying train!! Anyone else has seen something like this

— Ankur Rohatgi (@ankur_ram) February 3, 2023

The trail of lights was spotted at around 7.30 pm in the night in several neighbourhoods of Delhi.



Alien UFO dekha gya 3 february 2023 night 7.31 pm at delhi patparganj location .

— Rahul gupta (@rahulg8951) February 4, 2023



Although there were many who took the lights to be evidence of alien spacecraft, it is likely that they were nothing more than man-made satellites launched by Elon Musk’s company SpaceX.

SpaceX has launched dozens of low Earth orbit satellites to provide broadband internet. According to Futurism, the satellites orbit the Earth at relatively low altitude and are therefore visible to the naked eye.

Moreover, data from the SpaceX Starlink Satellite Tracker indicates that satellites would have good visibility in Delhi at around 7.29 pm on February 3.